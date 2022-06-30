Putin says Russia wants to remain world's top wheat exporter
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would strive to remain the world's largest wheat exporter and rejected claims that Moscow was blocking Ukrainian agricultural exports.
Putin repeated Russia's assertion that Western sanctions are to blame for problems on the global food market and rising prices.
