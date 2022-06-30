BSES, TPDDL issue advisory urging people to take precautions during monsoon

As the capital received its first monsoon showers, BSES discoms and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited issued advisories on Thursday, urging people to follow various precautions, including staying away from electrical installations. The advisories urged people to staying away from electricity poles, sub-stations, transformers and street lights.

Children must avoid playing near water-logged parks, electricity installations, even if they are barricaded, the advisories said. Residents have been advised to check entire wiring on the premises thoroughly and turn off the main switch in case there is water logging or leakage observed in the meter cabin, it said.

''Install an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) to help avoid mishaps. Prune the trees in your garden that are close to electricity wires and cables,'' it said. The BSES has also appealed to all citizens of Delhi to report and convince people not to illegally draw electricity by hooking on to mainlines or electrical equipments. Explaining its Monsoon plans, a BSES official said, ''We are geared up to ensure reliable power supply to our 47 lakh consumers while taking all safety measures that are required during rainy season. Consumers can play a very important role in ensuring an incident-free monsoon by following simple safety guidelines''.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution advisory said they're ensuring timely maintenance, inspection and checking of electrical leakage in over 1.3 lakh electrical and street light poles, fencing and pillar boxes. During the ongoing drive, more than 200 ATMs and over 350 fancy lights installed in parks have been checked and leakages found have been fixed and rectified, it said. ''We have been taking proactive measures aimed at avoiding any untoward electricity-related accidents, especially during monsoons, and have deployed special teams on ground to cater to any contingency and ensure reliable power supply to all our consumers. ''We urge everyone to stay safe and follow simple guidelines,'' Chief of Operations and Safety, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited, Subrata Das said.

