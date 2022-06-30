Libya's NOC to reopen Mabruk field in Q1 2023 at up to 25,000 bpd - statement

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday that it plans to reopen the Mabruk oilfield in the first quarter of 2023 with production up to 25,000 barrels per day.

The Mabruk field has been closed for more than seven years, after it was subjected to a "terrorist" attack in 2015 that cost the company $575 million in field equipment losses, NOC's statement added.

