Woman's body found hanging

He claimed that Varsha was not responding to his calls.He along with the police reached the victims rented accommodation, and found the body.No suicide note has been found from the spot. We have informed her family and post-mortem will be conducted on Friday, Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 police station said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 01-07-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 01:04 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room at South City-2 area here on Thursday, police said. The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Varsha Yadav, who worked as senior HR manager of an online food supply chain.

The police was informed about the incident by the victim's friend Padmesh Diwedi. He claimed that Varsha was not responding to his calls.

He along with the police reached the victim's rented accommodation, and found the body.

''No suicide note has been found from the spot. We have informed her family and post-mortem will be conducted on Friday,'' Rajesh Kumar, SHO, Sector 50 police station said. PTI CORR SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

