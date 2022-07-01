Left Menu

Kremlin sees no grounds for LNG supplies from Sakhalin-2 to stop

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 15:12 IST
Russia sees no grounds for liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to stop from its Sakhalin-2 project after Moscow moved to create a new firm to take over all rights and obligations of the project, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Asked whether Sakhalin-2 could become an example for other projects involving Western companies operating in Russia, Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, said that each single situation will be reviewed case by case. The decree, signed on Thursday, creates a new firm to take over all rights and obligations of Sakhalin Energy Investment Co, in which Shell and two Japanese trading companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi hold just under 50%.

