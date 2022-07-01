Market redevelopment: Delhi govt to release online form seeking suggestions from shopkeepers

The Delhi government will soon come out with an online form seeking suggestions from shopkeepers of the five markets here that will be redeveloped, officials said on Friday. Earlier this month, the Delhi government had announced that it will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them ''world class''.

The move was in accordance with the announcement in the Aam Aadmi Party government's Rozgar Budget 2022-23 which aims to create more job avenues with an investment of Rs 100 crore in the re-development project.

On Thursday, a meeting of project's expert committee and business leaders of five markets was held at Civil Lines here.

Brijesh Goyal, a member of the committee and chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), said the development works in the market were discussed during the meeting.

''There is a lot of curiosity among the traders of the five markets as to when the work will start in the markets,'' he said.

The traders said there should be a main entry gate in the market on which the history of the market should be written.

''Just as it happens on historical monuments like Qutub Minar, Red Fort, Taj Mahal, with this people will know about the history of the market, since when is it famous, for which business and how many shops are there in it,'' Goyal said.

During the meeting, traders of Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar and Khari Baoli said shooting of films has also been done in their market areas and suggested that spots where shoots have happened can be made 'selfie point'.

They also decided that a form be distributed to all the shopkeepers in the markets, in which their suggestions should be collected.

Discussions were also held on strengthening the presence of these markets on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram. ''With this, people of the country and the world will be able to connect with the market,'' Goyal said.

Goyal said there will also be a competition among agencies to design the markets. The one who has the best design will be shortlisted, he said.

Along with this, a form will be uploaded so that the shopkeepers of the five markets can send their suggestions directly to the Delhi government, he said.

This will also benefit the government as it will get detailed information about each market, he added.

Manoj Mathur, Prabhjot Singh and Shilpi Sharma from School of Planning and Architect (SPA) were also present in the meeting.