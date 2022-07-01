Libyan parliament speaker declares eastern central bank head as overall governor

Libya's eastern-based parliament speaker has resumed demands to treat the head of the eastern central bank branch as its overall governor, effectively rewinding efforts to reunify the institution amid a worsening political standoff.

The move may mark a step back towards the territorial division of Libya between parallel administrations with their own institutions, aggravating the risks of renewed conflict. Any escalation could also prolong or worsen a blockade of Libyan oil installations by eastern-based factions that National Oil Corp said this week has taken about 860,000 barrels per day off the global market.

Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh issued a letter to the government and state institutions reminding them that the eastern branch head Ali al-Hibri has been designated governor by parliament. It was dated Tuesday but released on Friday. Libya has been in chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted Muammar Gaddafi. In 2014 it split between warring eastern and western factions before a peace process beginning in 2020 tried to knit the country back together.

However, after a scheduled election was halted in December, the eastern-based parliament said the interim unity government of Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah had expired and it appointed Fathi Bashagha to replace him. Last month it approved a budget for Bashagha's government but the Central Bank of Libya (CBL) governor in Tripoli, Sadiq al-Kabir, has shown no sign he will make that money available with Dbeibah still in office in the capital.

Dbeibah rejects the parliament's moves and has refused to step down, with the standoff raising fears that Libya will return to division and warfare between the armed factions backing each side. During the previous period of division, Hibri was recognised as central bank governor by eastern factions and the bank imported large sums of cash printed in Russia.

On Monday, Hibri accused the CBL Tripoli governor Kabir, of disregarding reunification efforts and indicating the east could resume money-printing operations. When Libya split, Kabir cut eastern banks off from electronic money-clearing operations leading to a liquidity crisis as eastern customers moved to cash, and different black market currency exchange rates in different regions.

Under an internationally recognised 2015 deal aimed at resolving the conflict, the Central Bank Governor is a so-called sovereign position, requiring approval of both the parliament and another chamber, the High State Council, to change. However, talks between parliament speaker Saleh and the HSC head Khaled al-Meshri aimed at agreeing on a constitutional basis for elections and an interim deal for control of government broke down in Geneva on Thursday without success.

The United States has led international efforts to resolve the underlying disputes over the allocation and spending of Libya's massive oil wealth through a new financial mechanism. However, analysts say any such effort will be fraught with complications.

