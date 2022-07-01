Left Menu

Power cut protests hit Libyan cities, showing anger at factional leaders

In Tripoli's Martyrs' Square, several hundred people gathered to shout slogans demanding electricity and attacking both of the two rival governments that are facing off in a standoff, the biggest protests in at least two years. Smaller protests of dozens of demonstrators also took place in each Benghazi and Tobruk and some smaller towns, showing how anger at the situation extends across the frontlines of power between the country's rival factions.

Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 01-07-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 21:46 IST
Power cut protests hit Libyan cities, showing anger at factional leaders
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Libya

Protests over Libya's chronic power cuts hit several cities on Friday, as people braved the wrath of armed factions to voice their anger at a failure of government that has made life insufferable during the sweltering summer months. In Tripoli's Martyrs' Square, several hundred people gathered to shout slogans demanding electricity and attacking both of the two rival governments that are facing off in a standoff, the biggest protests in at least two years.

Smaller protests of dozens of demonstrators also took place in each Benghazi and Tobruk and some smaller towns, showing how anger at the situation extends across the frontlines of power between the country's rival factions. "We are fed up, we are fed up! The nation wants to topple governments! We want electricity!" chanted protesters in Tripoli, and chanting to demand elections.

Armed forces with police and military affiliations were visible around Martyrs' Square. In the town of al-Quba in eastern Libya dozens of residents demanded the fall of all governments and political bodies because of the low standards of living.

Libya's electricity sector has been undermined by years of warfare and political chaos, stopping investment, preventing maintenance work and sometimes damaging infrastructure. An interim unity government installed last year pledged to resolve the problems, but although it issued contracts for work on several power plants, none has come into operation and political wrangling has prevented further works.

Meanwhile, with the eastern-based parliament appointing Fathi Bashagha to head a new government even though the interim unity prime minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah refuses to hand over power, the political standoff threatens to make things worse. Eastern-based factions have blockaded oil facilities, reducing fuel supply to major power plants, causing more blackouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022