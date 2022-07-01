NS Tomar releases books on achievements of National Dairy Research Institute and centenary logo

The Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, today inaugurated the centenary year celebrations of the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal (Haryana). Speaking on the occasion, Shri Tomar said that India ranks first in the world in terms of most agricultural products, and in this situation it is even more necessary to maintain the quality of products.

"India is also in the leading position in the world in terms of milk production, but we need to keep working continuously. In this big achievement, the hard work of farmers and research of scientists have contributed unprecedentedly. Today all kinds of resources and scientific knowledge is available in our country. In such a situation progress should be made quickly, a target of ten years should be set and problems should be solved continuously," he said.

Addressing the faculty, employees, students and farmers in the auditorium of NDRI, the Chief Guest, Union Minister Shri Tomar said that in the field of agriculture, not only crops, but also animal husbandry will have to be looked at with equal importance, which has been a part of our culture.

"The importance of research in the field of animal husbandry is as much as agriculture, that is why NDRI was established. Just as our scientists doing research in agriculture have tried their best, in the same way scientists related to animal husbandry have also done many researches, which has benefitted the country today," he said.

Shri Tomar said that on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has dedicated programmes for the welfare of the people, an example of which is the Amrit Sarovar (pond).

"On the call of PM, 75-75 Amrit Sarovars are being built in every district of the country. Similarly, Shri Modi publicized the importance of Yoga all over the world, as a result, the International Yoga Day was started every 21st June and this year 75 Union Ministers celebrated the Yoga Day at 75 landmark sites of our country that have spiritual and historical significance," he said.

Shri Tomar said that the NDRI, established in the year 1923, has become a leading institution in teaching, research and extension education. He said that the NDRI is such a unique institution due to its many achievements. Shri Tomar called upon the ICAR to extend full cooperation during the centenary year of NDRI. He said that in its hundredth year, the NDRI should adopt 100 villages of the country and develop animal husbandry, then these villages will take it further to nearby villages.

On the occasion, Shri Tomar released books on the achievements of NDRI and the centenary logo. He also presented awards to the Best Employees of the Research Division, Support Section, Administration and Finance Section. Secretary, DARE and Director General of ICAR, Dr. Trilochan Mohapatra virtually joined the programme and congratulated the NDRI team. Director, NDRI, Dr. MS Chauhan and other senior officers, students and farmers attended the programme.

Earlier, Shri Tomar, along with the dignitaries, planted saplings and inaugurated the Oxygen Park. He also visited the Livestock Research Centre, Animal Biotechnology Center and Referral Laboratory and inaugurated the Centenary Commemorative Pillar based on 100 years of achievements of the Institute.

(With Inputs from PIB)