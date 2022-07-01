Left Menu

After incessant rain, CRPF camp in Dibrugarh flooded, personnel move out

After incessant rains, a camp of the 171 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) in Dibrugarh city was flooded and personnel had to move out on Friday.

ANI | Dibrugarh (Assam) | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:11 IST
After incessant rain, CRPF camp in Dibrugarh flooded, personnel move out
Soldiers moving out of the inundated CRPF camp of 171 Battalion. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After incessant rains, a camp of the 171 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) in Dibrugarh city was flooded and personnel had to move out on Friday. Arvind Kumar Tiwari, Inspector of CRPF 171 Battalion said, "Water was already there due to drizzling. The rain got heavier last night and caused water-logging in the office and barracks of the jawans."

Water entered jawans' offices and barracks, compelling the CRPF personnel located in Dibrugarh Police Reserve to move out. Police personnel and their families living in the same police reserve were also compelled to take their children to another place. As a precautionary measure, the jawans are preparing to leave the camp and shift to another camp in view of the weather forecast showing the possibility of heavy rain in Dibrugarh in the coming days.

Tiwari told ANI, "It had been raining for the past 3 days but last night due to heavy rains, water entered camps. As per the forecast, it'll rain for 3-4 more days, that is why as a precaution, we are shifting out." Due to incessant rains in Assam, new areas are coming under the grip of floods. The waters of many flooded rivers have submerged new areas affecting more than 31.54 lakh people in 26 districts.

Many villagers of Sildubi, Bonmari, Patekiburi, Sidhaguri, Gagaldubi, Borgaon, Pavokati, Jaljali, and Hatibangi in the district are currently taking shelter on roads, and higher land after the flood waters inundated their houses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022