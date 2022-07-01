Stringent guidelines would be needed if self-regulation by Ed-tech firms doesn't curb unfair trade practices: Official

Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh on Friday said that if self-regulation by the Ed-tech companies does not curb their unfair trade practices, then stringent guidelines would need to be formulated for ensuring transparency, said a press release. Singh held a meeting with the self-regulatory body India Edtech Consortium (IEC), which runs under the aegis of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), in New Delhi on Friday.

In the meeting, the Central government warned the Ed-tech companies against unfair trade practices. The Secretary pointed out that it has been reported that certain advertisements and practices do not seem to conform to prevalent guidelines and existing regulations. Therefore, it's imperative to work together to maintain robust checkpoints that align with the consumers' interests.

The problem of increasing fake reviews was also a major point of concern which needed to be contained, added the Secretary. Notably, a recent report by ASCI revealed that the education category is the largest violator of the advertising code in 2021-22, stated the Secretary.

The Secretary also advised IEC to continue with their positive efforts to serve the ecosystem and form a joint working group with relevant stakeholders to create the SOPs in this regard. During the meeting, issues pertaining to unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements for the Indian Edtech Sector figured prominently. The Secretary discussed ways to better manage consumer interests across India's Edtech ecosystem.

IEC comprises Indian start-ups and represents 95 pc of the Indian learner community. As part of the agenda, the members discussed the need to further enhance the Indian EdTech ecosystem to better safeguard consumer interests, through seamless, transparent, and feasible offerings for consumers. The industry members briefed the Secretary about the progress of the IEC and the direction of ongoing efforts to improve awareness and welfare of learners.

The meeting was attended by representatives of IAMAI, along with IEC member companies including upGrad, BYJU'S, Unacademy, Vedantu, Great Learning, WhiteHat Jr. and Sunstone. (ANI)

