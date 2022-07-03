Left Menu

Two LeT terrorists apprehended by villagers in J-K's Reasi

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been apprehended by villagers in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the officials informed on Sunday.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-07-2022 12:21 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 12:21 IST
Representative Image
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists have been apprehended by villagers in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, the officials informed on Sunday. According to the Jammu Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), the apprehended terrorists have been identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain.

The Director-General of Police (DGP) announced a reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers. Two AK rifles, seven grenades and a pistol were recovered, the police said.

"Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in #Reasi district. Two #terrorists of LeT were apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK #rifles, 7 #Grenades and a #Pistol. DGP announces #reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers," ADGP Jammu tweeted. Earlier on June 30, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army eliminated two terrorists during Operation 'Kataran' in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said that the joint operation 'Kataran' was launched on Wednesday and the area was cordoned off. One AK rifle, one pistol and war-like stores were recovered. Earlier on Wednesday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were neutralized during an encounter that broke out in Kulgam.

The encounter site was very close to the pilgrimage route of the Amarnath yatra. Both the terrorists killed in the encounter were identified and categorized as local terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit LeT. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

