NGSL to build balance of systems for 325-MW solar projects in MP

Engineering firm NTPC–GE Power Services Pvt Ltd has bagged contracts to build a balance of systems for two power projects with a total capacity of 325 MW at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh.

NTPC–GE Power Services Pvt Ltd (NGSL) has received two awards from NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC-REL) for engineering, procurement, and construction of the balance of system at two sites with 105 MW and 220 MW capacity, respectively, along with operation and maintenance for three years, the company said in a statement.

The 'balance of system' at a solar energy plant comprises all the supporting pieces of equipment used in the installation and functioning of the main power generation unit. According to the statement, the projects are located at Shajapur Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh, which is being developed by Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL).

The solar power generated from these plants will be supplied to the Indian Railways system and the national grid.

The project also supports the government of India's overall strategy to reduce greenhouse gases and pave way for achieving India's net-zero emission target by 2070.

Sanjeev Duggal, MD, NGSL India, said in the statement, ''NGSL has won these orders against stiff competition and will execute the same by leveraging EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and project management capabilities which NGSL has developed with the successful execution of large projects.'' ''These projects are the outcome of NGSL's diversification strategy and are aligned to government goal to reduce GHG and move toward net-zero targets for India,'' Duggal said.

