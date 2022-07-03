Amravati killing: Number of arrests may increase after main accused is nabbed, says police official

Left Menu

The number of arrests may increase after the main accused in the brutal murder of an Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe is nabbed, said a police official on Sunday.

ANI | Amravati (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-07-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 14:36 IST
Nilima Araj, Police Inspector (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The number of arrests may increase after the main accused in the brutal murder of an Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe is nabbed, said a police official on Sunday. As many as seven accused including the mastermind behind the killing have been arrested so far.

The mastermind was identified as Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim. "He (mastermind) was arrested last night. He's being interrogated. They have a helpline group-Rehbar group. Several people connected to them. 7 accused have been arrested so far. The number of arrests may rise after the arrest of the main accused," said Nilima Araj, Police Inspector when asked about mastermind of Amravati murder.

"He is being produced in the court today," she added. The police on Saturday arrested the mastermind and seventh accused in the brutal killing of Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe.

"Police have arrested the seventh accused and the mastermind in connection to Umesh Kolhe murder case," said Police Inspector, City Kotwali PS (Amravati), Nilima Araj. Investigators so far believe that Kolhe was killed allegedly in retaliation for a social media post supporting BJP's Nupur Sharma who had made controversial comments on the Prophet in a television debate.

Exactly a week before tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was hacked to death in Udaipur, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist, was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati district on June 21. Initial investigation by the City Kotwali Police Station in Amravati following a complaint by Umesh Kohle's son Sanket Kohle led them to arrest two persons - Muddsir Ahemad, 22, and Shahrukh Pathan, 25, on June 23.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the brutal killing of Maharashtra's Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe on June 21, after he wrote a post in support of Nupur Sharma on Facebook. Home Minister's Office (HMO) made the announcement through its Twitter handle as the matter was similar to the Udaipur case in which a tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli was killed in broad daylight by two men."MHA has handed over the investigation of the case relating to the barbaric killing of Umesh Kolhe in Amravati Maharashtra on 21st June to NIA," HMO India tweeted. (ANI)

