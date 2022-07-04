Left Menu

Norway oil ministry approves hiked output at several offshore fields

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 04-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Norway

Norway's oil ministry on Monday said it had approved adjusted production permits for six offshore fields but that would not change the expected amount of gas Norway would export in 2022.

The Nordic country expects to sell some 122 billion cubic meters of gas this year.

The approved permits were given for the Troll, Gina Krog, Duva, Oseberg, Aasgard, and Mikkel fields, the ministry said, as well as Nova, which has yet to start production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

