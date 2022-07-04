Norway oil ministry approves hiked output at several offshore fields

Norway's oil ministry on Monday said it had approved adjusted production permits for six offshore fields but that would not change the expected amount of gas Norway would export in 2022.

The Nordic country expects to sell some 122 billion cubic meters of gas this year.

The approved permits were given for the Troll, Gina Krog, Duva, Oseberg, Aasgard, and Mikkel fields, the ministry said, as well as Nova, which has yet to start production.

