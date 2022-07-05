Left Menu

EU rolls out $1.3 billion to help Nigeria diversify its economy

"In parallel, the EIB (European Investment Bank) sovereign lending will support the agri-food sector access to markets by financing rural roads, as well as climate adaptation and mitigation efforts," the EU said. About 57 projects, including nature-based measures to reduce climate change vulnerability, combating deforestation and desertification, and a waste-to-energy initiative in the southern Cross River state will receive funding, the EU said.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 05-07-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 00:07 IST
EU rolls out $1.3 billion to help Nigeria diversify its economy
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

The European Union (EU) and its development finance institutions will provide Nigeria with 1.29 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to help Africa's most populous country diversify its economy away from oil, a document from the bloc showed on Monday. Nigeria has been trying to broaden its economy and exports outside the oil sector, which accounts for about 7% of Nigeria's gross domestic product and 90% of its foreign currency earnings.

The funding will be provided until 2027 under the EU's "Green Deal" initiative and will, among other things, focus on enhancing access to renewable energy and boosting the development of the agricultural sector. "In parallel, the EIB (European Investment Bank) sovereign lending will support the agri-food sector access to markets by financing rural roads, as well as climate adaptation and mitigation efforts," the EU said.

About 57 projects, including nature-based measures to reduce climate change vulnerability, combating deforestation and desertification, and a waste-to-energy initiative in the southern Cross River state will receive funding, the EU said. ($1 = 0.9595 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India
4
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022