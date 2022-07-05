S.Korea to lift nuclear power's share of energy mix to 30% by 2030

South Korea's industry ministry announced on Tuesday it will increase the contribution of nuclear power in the country's power mix to 30% or more by 2030.

South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, has rejected the idea of phasing out nuclear energy and made it a key pledge of his campaign to boost investment in the industry and revive its status as a key exporter of lean and safe reactors.

