S.Korea to lift nuclear power's share of energy mix to 30% by 2030
South Korea's industry ministry announced on Tuesday it will increase the contribution of nuclear power in the country's power mix to 30% or more by 2030.
South Korea's new president, Yoon Suk-yeol, has rejected the idea of phasing out nuclear energy and made it a key pledge of his campaign to boost investment in the industry and revive its status as a key exporter of lean and safe reactors.
