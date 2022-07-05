Left Menu

Shell joins Qatar's mega-LNG expansion project

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:32 IST
Shell joins Qatar's mega-LNG expansion project
QatarEnergy Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Qatar

QatarEnergy on Tuesday signed a deal with Shell for the Gulf state's North Field East expansion, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, following agreements with TotalEnergies, Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Eni.

Shell will take a 6.25% stake in the North Field East expansion project, QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi told a news conference.

Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion which will boost Qatar's position as the world's top LNG exporter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022