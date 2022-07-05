Shell joins Qatar's mega-LNG expansion project

QatarEnergy on Tuesday signed a deal with Shell for the Gulf state's North Field East expansion, the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, following agreements with TotalEnergies, Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Eni.

Shell will take a 6.25% stake in the North Field East expansion project, QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi told a news conference.

Qatar is partnering with international companies in the first and largest phase of the nearly $30 billion expansion which will boost Qatar's position as the world's top LNG exporter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)