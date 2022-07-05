U.N.'s FAO receives $17 mln for Ukraine grain storage
Reuters | London | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:26 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The United Nations' food agency said it had received $17 million to address grain storage problems in Ukraine and increase exports as global food prices remain near record levels amid war in the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Nations'
- Ukraine
Advertisement