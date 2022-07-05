Norway government declines to comment on ongoing oil strike

Norway's government on Tuesday declined to comment on the ongoing strike among Norwegian offshore workers that is reducing the Nordic country's oil and gas output.

"It is the social partners' responsibility to find a solution to any conflict," Deputy Oil and Energy Minister Maria Schumacher Walberg told Reuters in an emailed statement, referring to how wage disputes are generally resolved in Norway.

"Thus, the Ministry has no comments to the ongoing conflict."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)