Karnataka CM calls for stringent punishment for killers of Chandrashekar Guruji

After Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi, popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, was stabbed to death by two assailants at a hotel in Hubballi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday called for stringent punishment for the accused.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-07-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 21:05 IST
Karnataka CM calls for stringent punishment for killers of Chandrashekar Guruji
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Angadi, popularly known as Chandrashekhar Guruji, was stabbed to death by two assailants at a hotel in Hubballi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday called for stringent punishment for the accused. Speaking to mediapersons, Bommai said, "The killing of Chandrashekhar Guruji is a heinous and unfortunate act. It happened in broad daylight. It has been clearly captured in the CCTV footage. I have spoken to Police Commissioner Labhu Ram to nab the culprits seen in the video. Police are already on it."

"The motives for the murder would be known only after the investigation. All measures would be taken to ensure stringent punishment for the killers of Chandrashekar Guruji," added the Chief Minister. Meanwhile, Karnataka Police nabbed the two assailants who stabbed Vastu expert Chandrashekhar Guruji to death.

The two accused were detained by police in Ramdurg while they were trying to escape. According to the police, the accused Mahantesh Shirur and Manjunath Marewad are former employees of Saral Vastu run by Chandrashekhar Guruji. They were detained with the help of Belgaum Police while they were trying to escape in a car.

"Both the accused stabbed Chandrashekhar Guruji today afternoon in a hotel lobby where he was staying. He succumbed to death due to injuries. They have been detained. We had formed teams and they were working on gathering information. We shared information with neighbouring districts. The Belgaum Police detained both the accused. Our team has gone there to bring them. We will interrogate them," said Hubballi Police Commissioner Labhu Ram. According to Police, Chandrashekhar Guruji was staying at the hotel in Hubballi for the last four days. On Tuesday two people came to the hotel to meet him and called him to the lobby. Soon after Chandrashekhar Guruji reached the lobby, the assailants stabbed him multiple times and ran away. He was rushed to the KIMS Hospital where he was declared dead.

"Some people called him to the lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him and then suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to the hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case and are searching for the accused," said Police Commissioner Labhu Ram. A case has been registered in Vidyanagar police station. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

