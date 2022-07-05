Telangana govt to conduct 'revenue conventions' to resolve land-related issues

The Telangana government on Tuesday decided to conduct meetings by the revenue department officials from July 15 to resolve people's problems related to lands.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect during a meeting with authorities, an official release said.

Revenue 'sadassulu' (conventions) would be held mandal-wise. Joint Collector, DRO (District Revenue Officer) and RDO (Revenue Divisional Officer) would participate in them. The local MLA would chair the 'sadassulu'.

A meeting would be held on July 11 at Pragati Bhavan, the CM's camp office-cum-official residence here, to deliberate on the proposed conventions, it said.

State ministers, MLAs and district collectors would attend the July 11 meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)