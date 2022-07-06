Left Menu

Delhi Shopping Festival in city from Jan 28-Feb 26 next year: Kejriwal

The national capital will host Delhi Shopping Festival from January 28 to February 26 next year and it will be the countrys biggest such event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:29 IST
Delhi Shopping Festival in city from Jan 28-Feb 26 next year: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital will host 'Delhi Shopping Festival' from January 28 to February 26 next year and it will be the country's biggest such event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. The festival will have guests from the country as well as abroad to experience Delhi, its culture, food and shopping and the event will generate thousands of employment opportunities, he said.

Kejriwal also said the government is in talks with hotels and airlines to provide special packages to those who want to visit Delhi at the time. ''It will be the biggest shopping festival of India and we will make it the biggest in the world in the coming years. Delhi will be decked up as a bride and there will be heavy discounts on products,'' he said during an online briefing.

The festival will have exhibitions on spirituality, wellness, health and gaming, and several entertainment avenues, he mentioned. ''There will be a special opening and closing ceremony and 200 concerts will be organised to entertain the visitors. Special food walks will be held that will see the participation of international restaurants and national restaurants since Delhi is known for its food,'' he stressed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for health authorities

America: Adults' cardiometabolic health status sets alarm bells ringing for ...

 United States
2
Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

Firefighters battle fresh wildfire in Northern California

 United States
3
Quake in Assam

Quake in Assam

 India
4
Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the problem

Russia’s oil is in long-term decline – and the war has only added to the pro...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022