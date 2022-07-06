Delhi Shopping Festival in city from Jan 28-Feb 26 next year: Kejriwal
The national capital will host Delhi Shopping Festival from January 28 to February 26 next year and it will be the countrys biggest such event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday.
- Country:
- India
The national capital will host 'Delhi Shopping Festival' from January 28 to February 26 next year and it will be the country's biggest such event, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday. The festival will have guests from the country as well as abroad to experience Delhi, its culture, food and shopping and the event will generate thousands of employment opportunities, he said.
Kejriwal also said the government is in talks with hotels and airlines to provide special packages to those who want to visit Delhi at the time. ''It will be the biggest shopping festival of India and we will make it the biggest in the world in the coming years. Delhi will be decked up as a bride and there will be heavy discounts on products,'' he said during an online briefing.
The festival will have exhibitions on spirituality, wellness, health and gaming, and several entertainment avenues, he mentioned. ''There will be a special opening and closing ceremony and 200 concerts will be organised to entertain the visitors. Special food walks will be held that will see the participation of international restaurants and national restaurants since Delhi is known for its food,'' he stressed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- India
- Delhi
- Delhi Shopping Festival'
ALSO READ
Deputy Secretary in CM Arvind Kejriwal's office and two SDMs suspended by LG VK Saxena on corruption charges: Official sources.
We will have to approach court to get MCD elections conducted on time and we will do it: CM Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.
Centre using force, hooliganism in not allowing MCD elections: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleges in Assembly.
All AAP volunteers, MLAs, ministers should be ready to go to jail, we do not fear them (BJP): Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.
Delhi govt's free ration scheme to be extended till September 30: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.