Maharashtra Rains: Landslide near Pratapgarh Fort in Satara district, no casualties reported

A landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday following heavy rainfall that has been pounding parts of the state overnight. No casualties have been reported so far.

ANI | Satara (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-07-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:29 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district on Wednesday following heavy rainfall that has been pounding parts of the state overnight. No casualties have been reported so far. On Tuesday, a landslide occurred in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai, in which a house was badly damaged.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next few days. IMD has issued a Red Alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, and Satara and an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune till July 9. Severe waterlogging was recorded in several parts of Mumbai, including Dadar and Sion areas today, and Powai Lake started overflowing Tuesday evening due to the downpour.

The financial capital of India has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday with several areas getting waterlogged and affecting traffic movement. Several rail tracks had been inundated and trains have been delayed but did not stop. Crowds continued to throng stations. Several rivers in the state have touched the warning level. The Kundalika River has crossed the warning level and the water level of Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has put all districts on high alert and his monitoring the situation. He directed officials to make all arrangements including shifting of people living in vulnerable areas. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

