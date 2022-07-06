Kremlin: Japan's 'unfriendly' position does not facilitate developing ties

Japan has taken an "unfriendly" position toward Russia which does not help to develop ties in either trade and economy or the energy sector, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Asked about comments by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on capping the price of Russian oil at around half its current level, Peskov said Tokyo was taking a "very unfriendly" position towards Moscow.

