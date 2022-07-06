Left Menu

Kremlin says Rusal, Nornickel merger is a corporate matter

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-07-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 14:47 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Russian government said on Wednesday a possible merger between aluminum producer Rusal and mining group Nornickel was a matter for the two Russian metals companies. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a call that a merger between the two, which have both been hit hard by Western sanctions, was "a corporate matter".

Nornickel boss Vladimir Potanin told Russia's RBC TV channel on Tuesday that a merger between the two would create "a national champion".

