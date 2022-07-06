Left Menu

Afghan refugee shot dead in Maharashtra's Nashik

An Afghan national, living in India as a refugee, was shot dead in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Wednesday.

An Afghan national, living in India as a refugee, was shot dead in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday when the Afghan national was murdered by his driver and three accomplishes.

"A resident of Afghanistan had come to India and was living under refugee status for the past five years. He was murdered yesterday by his driver and 3 accomplices. He was in Yeola town when he was shot dead. One person has been detained. The police have confirmed the names of the accused," SP Nashik Rural, Sachin Patil told ANI. Further investigation in the matter is underway. (ANI)

