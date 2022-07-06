Left Menu

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 06-07-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 16:06 IST
EU lawmakers back gas, nuclear energy as sustainable
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
European Union lawmakers voted Wednesday to include natural gas and nuclear in the bloc's list of sustainable activities.

The European Commission earlier this year made the controversial proposal as part of its plans for building a climate-friendly future, dividing member countries and drawing outcry from environmentalists as "greenwashing." EU legislators rejected an objection to the proposal in a 328-278 vote.

The green labeling system from the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, defines what qualifies as an investment in sustainable energy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

