UK junior housing minister steps down for 'own personal integrity'
Britain's junior housing minister Stuart Andrew resigned on Wednesday to show his discontent with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Loyalty and unity are traits that I have always endeavoured to provide for our great party.
Britain's junior housing minister Stuart Andrew resigned on Wednesday to show his discontent with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "Loyalty and unity are traits that I have always endeavored to provide for our great party. However, I fear I have let these override my judgment recently. There comes a time when you have to look at your own personal integrity and that time is now," he said on Twitter.
"Given recent events, I have no other choice than to resign."
