EXCLUSIVE-Total quits Russia's Kharyaga oil project in wake of sanctions
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 06-07-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 17:56 IST
- Country:
- France
France's TotalEnergies has agreed to transfer its remaining stake in Russia's Kharyaga oil field to Russian state producer Zarubezhneft, the company told Reuters, as it continues its withdrawal from Russia in the wake of Western sanctions.
"TotalEnergies has agreed to transfer to Zarubezhneft the remaining 20% interest that the company held in the Kharyaga oil field," a spokesperson for Total said in response to a Reuters query.
"This transaction is subject to the approval of the Russian authorities."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- TotalEnergies
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nokia launches 5G Innov Lab in France; platform to drive development of new 5G use cases
France's Engie says no issue with gas supplies
World News Roundup: France opens investigation into rape allegations against minister Zacharopoulou; Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 1,000 but toll expected to rise and more
France rules against burkini swimwear for religious reasons
France opens probe into rape allegations against minister Zacharopoulou