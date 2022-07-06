Left Menu

Germany must speed up energy transition due to Ukraine war -Scholz

"That's why we now have to turbo charge the expansion of renewable energy," he said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:34 IST
Germany must speed up energy transition due to Ukraine war -Scholz
Germany must implement the transition to green energy faster because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that Russia was using energy as a political weapon.

"Energy policy is not just a question of price. Energy policy is also security policy," Scholz said at an event hosted by the Renewable Energy Association. "That's why we now have to turbo charge the expansion of renewable energy," he said.

