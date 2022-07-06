Germany must speed up energy transition due to Ukraine war -Scholz
Energy policy is also security policy," Scholz said at an event hosted by the Renewable Energy Association. "That's why we now have to turbo charge the expansion of renewable energy," he said.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:34 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany must implement the transition to green energy faster because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday, adding that Russia was using energy as a political weapon.
"Energy policy is not just a question of price. Energy policy is also security policy," Scholz said at an event hosted by the Renewable Energy Association. "That's why we now have to turbo charge the expansion of renewable energy," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Scholz
- Russia
- Germany
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany's Scholz hopes for Baltic Sea LNG terminal within months
Germany's upgraded army will also defend allies - Scholz
Germany is stepping up to its security duties to allies - Scholz
EU must make itself ready for expansion, Scholz says
Germany's Scholz: G7 to discuss ''Marshall plan'' for Ukraine