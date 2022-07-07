UK N.Ireland minister Lewis has not resigned - reports
Britain's Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis has not resigned, reports said on Wednesday, contrary to earlier reports which said he had stepped down.
The Telegraph reported that Lewis's team said he had not resigned, while the BBC Politics Twitter page deleted a post about him resigning, saying it was "inaccurate".
