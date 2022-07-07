Left Menu

Rains continue to lash Mumbai, several areas including Andheri Subway waterlogged

As heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai, the Andheri Subway was waterlogged on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-07-2022 09:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 09:48 IST
Visual from Andheri Subway in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai, the Andheri Subway was waterlogged on Thursday. Mumbai and several other cities in Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days.

Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. The department issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10th July. Meanwhile Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on Red alert till July 9 and on Orange alert on July 10. Palghar is on Red alert on July 8.

"Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated places is very likely to occur in Palghar on Friday," Regional Meteorological Centre said. As heavy rainfall lashed the metropolitan, severe waterlogging was recorded in several parts of Mumbai on Wednesday.

The waterlogging was recorded in Dadar and Sion areas, and Powai Lake started overflowing Tuesday evening due to the downpour. The capital city is witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected.

On Tuesday, a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, demolishing a house. And on Wednesday, a landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district, however, no casualties have been reported so far. Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had put all the districts on high alert and is monitoring the situation. He directed the officials to make all arrangements including the shifting of people living in vulnerable areas. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 17 teams in areas of Maharashtra that have reported heavy to very heavy rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

