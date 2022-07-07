Kazakhstan says oil shipments via CPC pipeline at normal levels

Oil shipments via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) are at normal levels, a day after a Russian court ordered it suspend operations, Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Thursday.

Kazakhstan is heavily dependent on the CPC pipeline, which handles about 1% of global oil, to pump its exports to markets in Europe.

A court in Russian city of Novorossiisk on Wednesday ordered the CPC to suspend operations, citing rules on oil spills.

