Kazakhstan says oil shipments via CPC pipeline at normal levels
Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 12:44 IST
Oil shipments via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) are at normal levels, a day after a Russian court ordered it suspend operations, Kazakhstan's energy ministry said on Thursday.
Kazakhstan is heavily dependent on the CPC pipeline, which handles about 1% of global oil, to pump its exports to markets in Europe.
A court in Russian city of Novorossiisk on Wednesday ordered the CPC to suspend operations, citing rules on oil spills.
