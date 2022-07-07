Left Menu

Eastward gas flows via Yamal-Europe pipeline resume

Eastbound natural gas flows resumed on Thursday via the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany, data from the Gascade pipeline operator showed. Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 5,032,575 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) after dropping to zero on Tuesday, the data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:06 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 5,032,575 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) after dropping to zero on Tuesday, the data showed. Physical flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were steady at 29,279,584 kWh/h.

Russian gas producer Gazprom last month said that capacity through the pipeline was cut to 40% owing to the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will undergo regular annual maintenance from July 11 to July 21, when flows usually fall to zero, raising concern over how promptly they will resume afterwards.

Nominations for gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were steady at about 37 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed. Russian gas producer Gazprom said its supply of gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point was seen at 41.2 mcm on Thursday, compared with 41.1 mcm on Wednesday.

