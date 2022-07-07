Unified Delhi civic body to come up with uniform property tax slab soon

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:45 IST
Over a month after it came into being, the unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is likely to frame a uniform property tax slab for all areas soon, official sources said on Thursday.

The unified MCD had formally come into existence on May 22 with IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti having assumed charge as the new civic body's special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The erstwhile MCD had come into being on April 7, 1958, evolving out of the municipal administration system that began around 1860s. It was trifurcated into North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations in 2012.

''All three civic bodies had their own slabs for levying property tax on residents. The three corporations have been reunified into a new corporation. And, so areas under the jurisdiction of the new unified MCD is likely to get a uniform property tax slab very soon,'' an official source told PTI.

Sources said the official administrative sanction on this decision might be taken on Thursday.

Property tax is levied by the civic bodies for residential and commercial properties according to a slab fixed using multiple categories.

The three civic bodies have been merged into one MCD through the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Since the reunification, the MCD authorities have been trying to streamline operations and bring a sense of uniformity in multiple areas.

From June 6 onwards, cheques and demand draft related to payments have to be submitted in the name of commissioner of the MCD only, officials had said on June 4.

Cheques or DDs submitted in the name of commissioners of the erstwhile three municipal corporations were earlier being accepted, they had said.

The already existing accounts of erstwhile corporations would be kept active till June 5, 2022 so that online payments processed by third party agencies or any cheques in pipeline can be realised and get credited to old bank accounts, the MCD had said.

