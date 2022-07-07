Left Menu

Rashtrapati Bhavan organises 2-day workshop on 'Disaster Management of Museums and Heritage Buildings'

Rashtrapati Bhavan, in association with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), has organised a workshop on "Disaster Management of Museums and Heritage Buildings" on July 7-8, 2022, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 22:59 IST
Rashtrapati Bhavan organises 2-day workshop on 'Disaster Management of Museums and Heritage Buildings'
Rashtrapati Bhavan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtrapati Bhavan, in association with the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM), has organised a workshop on "Disaster Management of Museums and Heritage Buildings" on July 7-8, 2022, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum. The aim of this workshop is to create awareness among the officials of Rashtrapati Bhavan and other stakeholders towards disaster management with special focus on heritage buildings, museums and cultural heritage, President's Secretariat's informed today.

During the two-day workshop, participants will learn about the various aspects of Disaster Management Act; Disaster Management framework and guidelines; Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR); Prime Minister's 10 Point Agenda on Disaster Risk Reduction etc in different sessions. On the first day, speakers stressed about the need of the awareness towards Disaster Management and imparting knowledge to train the stakeholders to mitigate the loss in the event of any disaster.

They also highlighted the importance of disaster management in heritage buildings and laid emphasis on formulating effective guidelines and response mechanism for disaster management. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022