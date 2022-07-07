Left Menu

Karnataka CM instructs officials to provide best infra to Sainik School at Belagavi

All the works on Sainik School in the name of freedom fighter Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi is set to be completed in August and Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has instructed the officials to provide best of the infrastructure to create a very good academic atmosphere, said the CM's office (CMO) on Thursday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-07-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 23:50 IST
Karnataka CM instructs officials to provide best infra to Sainik School at Belagavi
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All the works on Sainik School in the name of freedom fighter Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna in Belagavi are set to be completed in August and Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has instructed the officials to provide the best infrastructure to create a very good academic atmosphere, said the CM's office (CMO) on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Area Development Authority, he said, approval has been obtained to start the classes for 6th standard for the academic year 2022-23 by the Defence Ministry in association with the state government. Presently, admission is being provided for 82 students. The schools would start in September.

Legislators of the Belagavi district and senior officials participated in the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
2
CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jha, in bribery case involving Tata Power: Officials.

CBI arrests 6 people, including ED of Power Grid Corporation of India B S Jh...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyond the shortage; Australia expands fourth COVID dose rollout amid fresh Omicron threat and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA working to allow overseas infant formula beyon...

 Global
4
Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

Railways terminates services of NHSRCL MD Satish Agnihotri

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022