Mumbai rains: Red alert for next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red alert in Mumbai from 1:00 pm today till the next 24 hours. Several parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing heavy rainfall over the past few days

"Red alert in Mumbai from 1 pm today till next 24 hours. We request Mumbaikars to plan their travel and schedules likewise," IMD said. "Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat state, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during the next 5 days," IMD further said.

The Mumbai Regional Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next five days for Mumbai, Thane and other parts of Maharashtra. It issued an Orange alert for Mumbai and Thane till 10th July. Meanwhile Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on Red alert till July 9 and on Orange alert on July 10. Palghar is on Red alert on July 8.

On Thursday, as heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai the Andheri Subway was waterlogged. severe waterlogging was recorded in several parts of the city on Wednesday. The waterlogging was recorded in Dadar and Sion areas, and Powai Lake started overflowing Tuesday evening.

The capital city has been witnessing heavy rain since Monday following which areas are waterlogged and traffic movement has been affected. On Tuesday, a landslide incident was reported in Ghatkopar's Panchsheel Nagar in Mumbai amidst heavy rains, demolishing a house. And on Wednesday, a landslide was reported near Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district, however, no casualties have been reported so far.

Several rivers in the state have reached the warning level. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water level of the Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Garhi rivers is slightly below the warning level. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)