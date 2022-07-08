Left Menu

Bhopal: Home Minister initiates probe after college students fined for chanting Hanuman Chalisa

After a college in Bhopal penalised students for chanting religious hymns inside the campus, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday turned down the institution's fine pressed against the students and said that if the hymns are not chanted in one's own country then where else.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:43 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:43 IST
Bhopal: Home Minister initiates probe after college students fined for chanting Hanuman Chalisa
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra (photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a college in Bhopal penalised students for chanting religious hymns inside the campus, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday turned down the institution's fine pressed against the students and said that if the hymns are not chanted in one's own country then where else. "No fine will be imposed, we've informed them (college). If Hanuman Chalisa is not chanted in Hindustan, there where?. We can make students understand," said Mishra.

Mishra also ordered the authorities to initiate a probe into the matter. "The issue is not what's being presented. Other students had complained due to the noise after Hanuman Chalisa was chanted (by 7 students). I have ordered the Collector to probe it," he added.

His remarks came in wake of the imposition of a fine of Rs 5000 on seven students at Vellore Institute of Technology - VIT Bhopal for chanting Hanuman Chalisa in campus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022