Angola's former president dos Santos dies at 79

Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Africa's second-biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, has died aged 79, the Angolan presidency said on Facebook on Friday.

The former president died at 11:10 am Spanish time at the Barcelona Teknon clinic following a prolonged illness, the presidency said. A spokesperson for the Barcelona Teknon clinic where he was being treated declined to comment.

