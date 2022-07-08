Angola's former president dos Santos dies at 79
Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:24 IST
- Country:
- Angola
Angola's former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Africa's second-biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, has died aged 79, the Angolan presidency said on Facebook on Friday.
The former president died at 11:10 am Spanish time at the Barcelona Teknon clinic following a prolonged illness, the presidency said. A spokesperson for the Barcelona Teknon clinic where he was being treated declined to comment.
