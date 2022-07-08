Left Menu

Berlin in talks with other gas suppliers about possible stabilization measures - econ min

On Thursday, Handelsblatt newspaper reported that Berlin was considering providing aid of up to 2 billion euros to German gas importer VNG in case of a gas emergency. Habeck said Berlin will do everything possible to stabilize the energy market, which has been hit by falling Russian gas supply, pushing gas importers to buy gas at very high prices.

Berlin in talks with other gas suppliers about possible stabilization measures - econ min
The German government is in talks with other gas suppliers about possible stabilization measures but only Uniper has applied officially for bailout, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Friday. On Thursday, Handelsblatt newspaper reported that Berlin was considering providing aid of up to 2 billion euros to German gas importer VNG in case of a gas emergency.

Habeck said Berlin will do everything possible to stabilize the energy market, which has been hit by falling Russian gas supply, pushing gas importers to buy gas at very high prices. "We have enough gas. The supply situation is secured. But we are paying an immensely high price," he added.

