G20 meeting showed consensus for demand Russia lift Ukraine blockade -Western official

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A G20 foreign ministers meeting in Indonesia on Friday demonstrated consensus behind the demand that Russia lift a blockade of Ukrainian grain exports, a Western official who attended the meeting said.

"We hope a result of this meeting is that Russia sees how widespread the consensus is on the need to make progress on grain issue," said the official, adding it showed there was value in the G20 convening, but it remained to be seen if it would produce changes. (Writing by Martin Petty Editing by Peter Graff)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

