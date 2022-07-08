Left Menu

Punjab Police promotes 101 sub-inspectors

Today, we have elevated 101 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector, which will not only overcome the shortage of staff at supervisory levels in the field but will also give the officers their due right of promotion, said Yadav.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:46 IST
Punjab Police promotes 101 sub-inspectors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Friday promoted 101 sub-inspectors to the rank if the inspector. These included 95 women officers.

With this promotion of 101 police personnel, all vacancies of inspectors have been filled in all districts of the state, the DGP said. "Today, we have elevated 101 sub-inspectors to the rank of inspector, which will not only overcome the shortage of staff at supervisory levels in the field but will also give the officers their due right of promotion," said Yadav. The DGP, while symbolically pinning the stars on the shoulders of some of the promoted officers here wished all them good luck. "The added star on your shoulders comes with a bigger responsibility," he said while encouraging them to perform their duty with dedication, sincerity and honesty. Giving details, he said all 95 promoted women officers are of 2015 batch directly recruited sub-inspectors and have seven years of field experience. While, the remaining six sub-inspectors were awaiting their promotion, he said. Terming timely promotion as the right of every police official, the DGP assured the entire police force to give them their due promotions very soon. He said all vacancies at supervisory levels will be filled at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022