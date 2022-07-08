Amarnath Cloudburst: NDRF teams, Army helicopters on spot , 3 rescued

As the rescue operations continued after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath with at least 10 dead, the Chief Operating Officer of the Amarnath Shrine board said that the rescued pilgrims were being taken to safe places and NDRF teams and Indian Army helicopters were at the rescue spot to help the pilgrims and have saved three people in the rescue operation. "This is an unfortunate incident. Our focus is to rescue the pilgrims and take them to safe places. NDRF helpline numbers are active. Rescue work is underway. Army helicopters are also in action. Search operation is on," said CEO Amarnath Shrine Board, Nitishwar Kumar.

The NDRF chief informed that the NDRF team immediately engaged in the rescue work and three people have been rescued so far. "One NDRF team is always deployed near the holy cave, it immediately engaged in the rescue work. One more team has been deployed & another is on its way. 10 casualties reported so far; 3 rescued alive," said NDRF DG, Atul Karwal.

A cloudburst incident took place at the holy cave area of Amarnath on Friday which resulted in a heavy discharge of water in the 'Nallah', adjoining the holy cave. According to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials, the cloud burst occurred at the lower holy cave (Amarnath) at around 5.30 PM and the rescue teams rushed to the spot.

Earlier, IGP Kashmir informed that as many as two people have died so far. "Some langars and tents have come under cloud burst/flash floods at Holy Cave, two deaths reported. Rescue operation by Police, NDRF & SFs in progress. Injured being airlifted for treatment. Situation under control," said IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.

A senior ITBP official said that water came from above and sides of the cave after it rained heavily at the upper reaches. The rain has stopped for now. A team of Central Armes Police Force and the Indian Army acted swiftly and carried out the evacuation operation, which is currently underway.The official has informed that the flow of water in the Nallah turned normal after the rain stopped.

"Some casualties feared. No clarity as of now. Rescue teams are on the job," the official said.More details are awaited. (ANI)

