Smriti Irani to chair conference on WCD schemes in Patna

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will chair a conference on the ministry's schemes with stakeholders here on Saturday.

Union Minister of State for WCD, Munjpara Mahendrabhai, will also be present on the occasion.

Several Bihar MLAs and MPs, state ministers and principal secretaries of social welfare and child development departments, and other senior officials will also take part in the event, an official said.

The ministry has launched three new missions -- Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan, Mission Shakti, and Mission Vatsalya.

