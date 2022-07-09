CBI files corruption case against DJB, NBCC officials

The CBI has registered a case of corruption against officials of the Delhi Jal Board and NBCC for allegedly favouring an ineligible private company in a contract worth Rs 38 crore for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of Electromagnetic Flow Meters, officials said Saturday.

The CBI had conducted searches in connection with the case at 10 locations in Delhi-NCR at the premises of the then NBCC general manager DK Mittal which led to recovery of approximately Rs.1.5 crore cash, 2.1 kilograms of gold jewellery, bullion, 10 kilograms of silver worth Rs 1.2 crore and fixed deposits worth Rs 69 lakh, they said. Various property documents were also found from the residence of the then general manager of NBCC, they said.

The agency has booked former Delhi Jal Board officials -- chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora, superintendent engineer P K Gupta, executive engineer Sushil Kumar goel, assistant engineer Ashok Sharma, AAO Ranjit Kumar -- and then general manager, NBCC, DK Mittal and project executive Sadhan Kumar besides private company NKG Infrastructure Limited, it said. ''It was alleged that the accused had entered into conspiracy to provide undue favour to said private company and had made it technically eligible (which was otherwise not allegedly eligible),'' CBI Spokesperson said in a statement. It was further alleged that a tender was issued in December, 2017 for supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of electromagnetic flow meters and corresponding O and M operations for five years of Delhi Jal Board, it said. ''It was also alleged that due to conspiracy of the accused with said private company and false certificates & fabricated deviation statement issued by NBCC, the said private company qualified and bagged tender worth Rs 38.02 crore,'' the statement said.

