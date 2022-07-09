Left Menu

Two female passengers killed in road accident in Gujarat's Dang

Two female passengers were killed and several injured while 50 passengers were rescued after a bus full of passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in the Dang district of Gujarat.

ANI | Dang (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-07-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 23:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two female passengers were killed and several injured while 50 passengers were rescued after a bus full of passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in the Dang district of Gujarat. Police said that the bus was going from Saputara to Waghai when the accident happened near Malegaon as a result of tyre burst.

MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi said, "A bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in Dang district. Two female passengers have died, while 50 passengers have been rescued. The accident occurred due to a tyre blast." More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

