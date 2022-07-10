Left Menu

Canada will return repaired turbines for Nord Stream 1, expand sanctions on Russia

Updated: 10-07-2022 02:26 IST
Canada will grant a sanctions waiver to return repaired Russian turbines to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday.

Canada also announced it would expand sanctions against Russia's energy sector to include industrial manufacturing.

