Canada will return repaired turbines for Nord Stream 1, expand sanctions on Russia
Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 02:26 IST
Canada will grant a sanctions waiver to return repaired Russian turbines to Germany needed for maintenance on the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, Canada's minister of natural resources said in a statement on Saturday.
Canada also announced it would expand sanctions against Russia's energy sector to include industrial manufacturing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada's job vacancies reached one million in April
UK, U.S., Japan and Canada to ban Russia gold imports
UK, U.S., Japan and Canada to ban Russia gold imports
UK joins US, Canada, Japan at G7 Summit to ban Russian gold imports
Germany, Canada in talks over LNG terminal for export to Europe -govt official