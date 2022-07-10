Left Menu

PM Modi greets people on occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi and sought the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal to bless and protect people and the spirit of happiness in society.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2022 09:23 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 09:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further the spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier #MannKiBaat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur."

The occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states in the country. Some also observe fast to attain prosperity and attain moksha later in life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

