PM Modi greets people on occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi and sought the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal to bless and protect people and the spirit of happiness in society.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further the spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier #MannKiBaat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur."

The occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi is dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu across many states in the country. Some also observe fast to attain prosperity and attain moksha later in life. (ANI)

